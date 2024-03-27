Measles cases in Canada have already reached more than three times the number reported in 2023, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

In a statement released Wednesday, PHAC said it was aware of 40 measles cases in Canada this year. These cases have been reported in four provinces.

As of March 9, there were 24 active cases of measles in Canada.

The agency said that seven people who have been infected required hospital care, adding that the majority of the cases in Canada are unvaccinated people, “most of whom are children.”

Some were exposed to the virus when travelling internationally, and others were exposed to it in Canada.

In the statement, Canada’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, stressed the importance of vaccination and shared concern that vaccination coverage among school-age children in Canada is “not high enough” in some parts of the country.

“I strongly advise parents and caregivers to ensure that children in their care have received all measles vaccines according to their provincial or territorial vaccination schedule,” she stated.

“There is currently adequate supply of measles-containing vaccines in Canada for those who need a vaccine.”

Tam noted that measles is “highly contagious” and “more than a rash.”

“Infection can lead to rare, but severe complications, including deafness and brain injury caused by inflammation of the brain, and can even be fatal,” she stated.

Successful vaccination programs eliminated the disease in Canada by 1998, with the country seeing only very limited spread, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

A recent PHAC measles risk assessment found that it is highly likely that travellers infected with measles continue to enter Canada, and there’s a possibility that infections spread from these travellers, resulting in community transmissions in educational settings where children are present, healthcare facilities, or un-and under-vaccinated communities.

Those who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or if they have been infected with the measles virus in the past are at “very low risk” of catching the virus, said PHAC, noting that two doses of the vaccine is nearly 100% effective at preventing the measles infection.

What are the symptoms to look out for?

According to Health Canada, those infected with the virus will likely start to see symptoms within seven to 21 days. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, or red/watery eyes. Those infected may see white spots inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that looks like small red spots may appear on the face and the rest of the body and can last four to seven days.

Although most people recover from measles within two to three weeks, complications can arise, such as ear infections, pneumonia, or diarrhea. More severe complications can include respiratory failure, inflammation, swelling of the brain (encephalitis), or death.

People who become infected while pregnant are at high risk of miscarriage, premature labour, and “giving birth to an infant with a low birth weight.”

If you suspect that you’re infected, isolate yourself and call your healthcare providers. A blood test, urine test, or a swab from the back of your throat or nose will be done to confirm the diagnosis.

Although there are treatments to help relieve symptoms, there’s currently no specific antiviral medication for a measles infection.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre