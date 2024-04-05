Canada Dental Benefit eligibility will expand this summer — here’s who can apply

Canadians who want to save on dental care bills could finally get some relief with the Canada Dental Benefit expanding its eligibility in the coming months.

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) was introduced last year to help lower dental costs for families that earn less than $90,000 per year.

Ottawa said the CDCP will help up to nine million uninsured Canadians get the dental care they need.

Roll out of the Canada Dental Benefit began in December 2023, opening up applications to seniors over the age of 87.

As the applications continue to be rolled out in phases, here’s what Canadians should know about eligibility and when they can apply.

Who qualifies for the Canada Dental Benefit?

You must be a Canadian resident with no access to dental insurance. This means you don’t have access through your employer, or a family member’s employer benefits, or dental insurance through your pension (a previous employer), or a family member’s pension benefits.

You also cannot have dental insurance that you’ve purchased by yourself or from a family member via a group plan from an insurance or benefits company.

You must also have an annual family income of less than $90,000, with no co-pays for those with family incomes under $70,000.

If you’re a Canadian resident who accesses dental coverage through a social program offered by your province/territory or the federal government, you can still qualify for the CDCP if you meet all the eligibility criteria.

When can you apply?

The Canada Dental Benefit is currently accepting applications for seniors aged 70 and older, and for families who need dental coverage for children under 12 years old.

The application deadline for families is June 30, so you’ll need to file before then if you want to reap the benefits.

It’s important to note that the CDCP doesn’t apply to families if another government program covers their child’s dental costs.

Luckily for people who don’t fall under those categories, eligibility will soon expand in the coming months.

The phased rollout continues as follows:

Seniors aged 65 to 69 – Starting May 2024

Adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate – Starting June 2024

Children under the age of 18 – Starting June 2024

All remaining eligible Canadian residents – Starting 2025

What does the CDCP cover?

The CDCP says it will help cover various oral healthcare services, which include:

Preventive services, including scaling (cleaning), polishing, sealants, and fluoride

Diagnostic services, including examinations and X-rays

Restorative services, including fillings

Endodontic services, including root canal treatments

Prosthodontic services, including complete and partial removable dentures

Periodontal services, including deep scaling

Oral surgery services, including extractions

Some of these services will only become available in fall 2024, and the federal government will provide further updates on this page.

For more information on how much the Canada Dental Benefit will cover, read this.