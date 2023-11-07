5 enchanting spots in BC perfect for a winter wonderland getaway



BC is the place to be in the winter, and there is no shortage of beautiful spots to hit up during the winter season.

Few provinces can match the beauty that a winter in BC brings, so why not make the most of it by visiting some of the most beautiful destinations and resorts that the province has to offer?

We rounded up five fairytale esc destination ideas for skiers, couples, and snow lovers alike.

Home to some of the best powder in the country and the steepest ski hill in BC, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will exceed your skiing and winter activity expectations.

The mountain offers snowmobiling, tubing, avalanche education classes, and back-country skiing.

If you like, you’re snow untouched and fluffy. Then this is the place for you. The city’s nightlife is far more vibrant than one would expect a town with a population of 6,000 would be.

At the end of your day in the snow, you can relax at one of the town’s many breweries, distillers, and excellent restaurants.

If you feel like venturing just outside the city, you can take a soak at the Crazy Creek Resort at one of their hot spring-style hot tubs.

If you ever felt like living in a real-life Hallmark movie in the middle of winter, now is your chance.

For a more private and secluded holiday, consider visiting Rossland for one of Canada’s longest-running city carnivals. The Rossland Winter Carnival offers beverages at an ice palace and live music to sing and dance along to. Don’t miss the signature bobsled race, where participants race down a hill and compete for prizes.

For something completely different, head to the Cariboo region for the annual Sled Dog Mail Run (February 9-11, 2024). Competing sled dog teams become official Canada Post mail carriers during the race as they mush along the Gold Rush Trail from Quesnel to Barkerville.

​​

Sun Peaks Resort

Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops is just a short drive from Vancouver, and its village looks like it’s from a fairytale.

It’s the second largest ski area in Canada, next to Revelstoke, and has the cutest village that, in the winter, looks like something from Whoo-ville.

Whether it’s snow you’re after or just a lovely relaxing weekend with friends and family, this mountain resort has got you covered.

You don’t have to be an expert to ski here, either; Sun Peaks is known for its well-groomed “easy-to-ski powder.” Also, how could we forget about the sun? Because of the town’s elevations, it’s one of the sunniest ski hills that BC has to offer.

This one was an easy choice; not only is Squamish less than an hour from Vancouver, but it has some of the most fantastic winter views.

There are so many activities to choose from, but the first thing that comes to mind is going on a winter heli or flight-seeing trip.

If you have enough cash to shell out to see the fantastic views of the Lower Mainland from a different vantage point, don’t pass up the opportunity. The Black Tusk heli-skiing company also offers group packages to make it cheaper.

You can take in the fantastic views through a less expensive route by taking the Sea to Sky Gondola and experiencing the fantastic scenery up high.

Last but certainly not least, this winter getaway is mostly for leisure, but who doesn’t love a good spa day?

Harrison Hot Springs is one of the province’s most famous hot spring destinations. If you are looking for a couples getaway or maybe a relaxing holiday with a group of your closest friends, Harrison has what you’re looking for.

We will admit it is on the pricier side, but with that being said, it is worth the hype. Take a scenic walk through the winter wonderland that is the Miami Bridge Walk, or enjoy a nice soak at the Clear Creek Hotsprings.

​​

