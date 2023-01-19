Hidden mountain wellness retreat in BC ranked on a best in the world list

You don’t have to pull out your passport to have a world-class wellness escape; you just need to drive out to the mountains.

The Mountain Trek Fitness Retreat & Health Spa in Ainsworth Hot Springs, BC, recently ranked on CN Traveler’s list of the best wellness retreats in the world.

“At Mountain Trek Fitness Retreat Resort & Health Spa, way up in the clean, clear air of British Columbia, you can embrace the granola life with day-long hikes led by one of the eager local guides, and sunrise yoga classes taught by certified professionals,” wrote CN Traveler.

“Everything here is targeted toward achieving optimal health, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be shoving kale down your throat or scraping bark off the nearest tree to kill the hunger pangs. Quite the contrary: The on-site nutritionist and head chef develop locally sourced, nutrient-rich meals, with lemon ricotta pancakes just one of the many fan favourites,” they wrote.

The resort, less than an hour north of Nelson, BC, features yoga, hiking, health lectures, evening fitness classes, plus a spa with a sauna.

For $8,100 per person per week, the all-inclusive program includes seven nights at the lodge and spa, daily guided hikes, yoga and fitness classes, “calorie-controlled spa cuisine,” three massages, workshops, access to the hot springs, and more.

Stays are available from April to October in 2023. Would you spend a week at a wellness lodge like this?