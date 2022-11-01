This Canadian island was just named one of the best in the world

We love it when one of our breathtaking Canadian travel destinations gets a shout-out on the world stage.

According to Condé Nast Traveler’s recent ranking of Best Islands in the World, an island on the far edge of Canada is worth putting on your must-see list.

Coming in at number four on the Top 5 in the North America subsection, CN Traveler pointed out that Vancouver Island is a consistent favourite for their readers “namely because there’s just so much to do.”

“Pick from salmon fishing, wine tasting, sailing, strolling along beaches and nature trails, or even learning about glassblowing,” they wrote.

If you’re headed to the east side of the island to Tofino, be prepared for a stunning but gruelling drive, said CN Traveler.

The Wickaninnish Inn got a special mention, partly for its amazing location right next to the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wickaninnish Inn | Tofino, BC (@wickinnbc)



CN Traveler’s pro tip was to walk along one of Canada’s most beautiful beaches and “enjoy a hot soak in an oversized tub with aromatherapy bath salts.”

Getting to Vancouver Island is also half of the fun. Of course, flying is an option, but driving and taking the ferry is a must – especially if berry waffles or a burger is your choice of onboard dining.

What’s your favourite spot on Vancouver Island?