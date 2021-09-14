Three breathtaking BC resorts made a top 10 in Canada list

It’s no secret that BC is one of the most-loved places to travel in Canada, but some of our resorts are officially the best in the country now.

Each year, the popular wanderlust-worthy publication Travel + Leisure asks its readers to rank the best places in the world.

For 2021, there were three BC resort hotels that made the list, and they’re all in either Tofino or Whistler.

For this ranking, hotels were classified as either city or resort hotels based on what amenities they had and where they were located, so no Vancouver hotels were eligible for this list.

Still, for BC to snag a few of the top spots is a great feat! Here are the top places in our province that are loved by T + L readers:

You go to The Wickaninnish Inn to be right on the edge of the pacific. The resort is sitting on the rocky coast of Tofino’s Chesterman Beach. It’s ideal for being a luxurious base camp for adventures in nearby Pacific Rim National Park.

According to Travel + Leisure, this resort “is a perennial favourite for its indulgent spa services as well as the amazing views of the Pacific Ocean from the guest rooms.”

This resort right in Whistler Village has one of the best outdoor pools in Whistler complete with Scandinavian-inspired barrel saunas just steps from the pool.

A stunning castle set against the mountains, you can really feel like alpine royalty when you check in here.

This was just one of two Whistler spots to make the list, proving that it’s a highly coveted bucket list travel destination for not just Vancouverites, but everyone around the world.

Here’s the full official list from Travel + Leisure of the top 10 resort hotels in Canada for 2021 and their scores out of 100.