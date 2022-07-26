If the money that the BC wedding industry is making is any indication, loads of people were putting off their weddings until the pandemic cooled down.

While there is still lots of talk about a fall resurgence when it comes to COVID-19, for now, the wedding industry in BC could be raking in nearly $1.5 billion this year if current trends continue.

The data was compiled by HelloSafe, an organization that looks at big Canadian business trends.

It’s hardly breaking news that many couples were forced to postpone their 2020 and 2021 celebrations till this year. Barring a major COVID-19 resurgence, many of these weddings should be able to move forward this year if they haven’t already.

So far this year, January was the only month that the number of marriages in BC declined compared to 2021 (-46). Compare that to June of this year, though, and you get some startling results. June 2022 saw 1,330 more weddings than June of 2021 for the same time period (3,006 versus 1,776).

According to HelloSafe, there have been 9,864 marriages celebrated between January and June of this year.

Compared to pandemic times, only 9,587 marriages were celebrated in the first half of 2019, an increase of 2.9% in 2022.

What that amounts to when it comes to dollars is a $145 million increase in revenue for the BC wedding industry. It could potentially be a record-breaking year for the industry if current trends continue.

Vancouver not seeing the same results

While most of the province is ahead when it comes to weddings celebrated in 2022 compared to 2019, Vancouver is actually slightly lagging behind. Burnaby seems to be in the same boat.

There’s plenty of time left for Vancouver to catch up and see record-breaking results like much of BC is seeing.

HelloSafe used official data from the government of BC and the BC Wedding and Event Industry Association to compile these findings.