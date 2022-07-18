Thatcher Demko is a married man after a wild weekend wedding.

If the social media posts and pictures of the event are any indication, the wedding party was an absolute barn burner for the Canucks’ starting goaltender.

Demko invited a familiar supporting cast to partake in the wedding shenanigans as many of his current and former teammates were in attendance. It appears that the wedding took place in San Diego, Demko’s hometown.

Thatcher Demko is a married man🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️ 🎥: troystecher/Instagram pic.twitter.com/JsjSzP0G9W — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 17, 2022

Teammates in attendance included Troy Stetcher, Jordie Benn, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers, JT Miller, Jack Rathbone, and Zack MacEwen.

One curious exception was Canucks captain Bo Horvat, which has sparked some conversation on social media.

According to some social media posts, former Utica Comets teammates MacEwen and Ashton Sautner were Demko’s groomsmen for the celebration.

Of course, Demko’s wife Lexie Shaw was also in attendance.

Demko and Shaw got engaged last summer after the goaltender popped the big question.

“The answer was…. YES. What an amazing experience,” Demko said on Instagram, where he shared photos of the magical moment. “Thank you to both of our families for making this weekend so unforgettable. Forever just got a whole lot better.”

Shaw suggested that this was the “best weekend of our lives” on Instagram.

With files from Rob Williams