Here's how to take the Amtrak to Seattle from Vancouver this fall

Are you dreaming of a mini vacation just a few hours from Vancouver? You can take a trip south from Vancouver to Seattle by train, and it won’t cost you very much in time or money.

There are twice daily trains serving between the two oceanside cities, the first at 6:35 am departing from Pacific Central Station and ending in downtown Seattle at 11 am.

The second is in the evening, and you could likely make it if you left work in Vancouver on time. The train leaves at 5:45 pm and arrives just after 10 pm, the ideal time to grab some delicious bites and a rock show in the rainy city.

Plus, you won’t have to sit in the border lineups.

Coming back? The return trains from Seattle are at 7:45 am for arrival in Vancouver at 11:45 am, or a 7 pm train arriving in Vancouver at 11 pm. Just remember not to leave your passport in the hotel and eat your banana before you hit the border.

There are also more options if you’re open to taking a bus as the Amtrak Thruway Connecting Service is operational about four times a day and the travel time is only a bit longer, about four and a half hours.

Want to explore even further? You can get to Oregon by train as well.

The entire Amtrak Cascades train journey between Vancouver and Eugene, Oregon, is about 10 hours and 30 minutes, including just over three hours in optimal conditions for the segment between Vancouver and Seattle.

How much will it cost to take a train to Seattle? About $80 for a coach seat, which comes with a train table, lots of legroom, and no middle seat to bump elbows with. You will have to buy your own meals, but the wine comes in little individual bottles which can be a real treat if you’re on a fun adventure or want to spice up some remote work.

If you’re a student, you can save about 15% when you book.

However, seats seem to be selling fast for this fall as many of the next few weekends are booked up. Do you want to go on a train adventure this October? Let us know in the comments.