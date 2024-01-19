BC snowstorm: Speeding Audi driver shamed for saying roads aren't that bad out there

In a week where bad drivers have starred in many “fail” videos when it comes to snow, there’s another person to add to the shame list.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak shared a head-shaking reaction from one speeding driver, who was accused of going 15 km over the speed limit during a time when drivers are urged to stay home unless it’s for essential reasons. If they have to get on the roads, drivers are urged to have winter tires and drive to conditions.

Manak said the driver of the Audi S6 wasn’t exactly apologetic after being caught on Blanshard Street near Caledonia doing the opposite.

“His response was, ‘There’s nothing wrong with the roads,'” Manak said.

The man was given a $196 ticket, and a photo of the pullover was shared on X.

“Stay warm, dry & safe everyone,” Manak said.

Many have taken to social media to share their disdain.

“There may or may not be anything wrong with the roads, but there is clearly something wrong with that driver’s judgement!” one person said.

“I have an A5 and, because of the all-wheel drive, I was driving like I normally would… until it came time to stop, then I was like every other car with all-season tires. It’s easy to get overconfident, even for experienced winter drivers, like I considered myself,” another wrote.

A third person pointed out that unsafe driving behaviour was also spotted in other areas.

“Once again this year, I saw way too many drivers going way too fast for these conditions and getting way too close to pedestrians in crosswalks. If they were to suddenly slide, some would get seriously injured or hurt,” they commented.

Vancouver Island remains under a snowfall warning as of Thursday night, with an additional 10 cm expected in Victoria alone.

“A Pacific low-pressure system combined with cold outflow winds is producing snow over Greater Victoria. Snowfall amounts of 10 cm are expected by midnight. There is also a risk of freezing rain this evening. The snow will transition to rain overnight,” the warning reads in part.