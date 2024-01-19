A Canadian dropped a bottle of wine in extreme cold and it froze FAST

A Canadian accidentally broke a bottle of wine on their front step during Alberta’s brutal cold snap, and it froze to the ground faster than she was able to grab a towel and mop it up.

In the video, which has received more than two million views on TikTok, the user tried a couple of different ways to clean up the red wine spill, but it was too late.

“Pov: you dropped a bottle of red wine on the front steps of your apt building in Calgary when it’s -40°C outside,” the video’s text reads.

When a cloth wasn’t cutting it, she resorted to a shovel, attempting to chip away at the rapidly frozen liquid.

Hundreds of commenters chimed in, and in addition to cleaning advice, many cracked jokes about the state of the broken bottle.

“Did you lay down pretending to be dead,” one wrote.

Another commenter felt it was better to wait for things to warm up, writing, “That’s an April problem.”

“Wine slushies! just watch out for the glass,” another joked.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for Alberta after a prolonged deep freeze pushed temperatures into the -40°C range. It put a strain on everything from the power grid to water pipes, though some Albertans had a little fun with the frigid temperatures.

Joe Chowaniec, a photographer well known for his Abandoned Alberta books, took advantage of the province’s brutally cold weather to create videos showcasing everything from eggs “frozen in time” and noodles suspended in the air to a frozen roll of toilet paper supported by some of the strongest two-ply you’ll ever see.