"Weather whiplash": What to expect for Canada's upcoming winter season

Canadians, brace for impact. This winter promises storms and some potentially mild weather, according to a winter weather outlook.

The Weather Network’s outlook for the winter months shows that temperatures will vary across the country. Those in eastern Canada will see mild, above seasonal temperatures, while western Canada could be hit with bouts of extreme cold.

“Canadians should be prepared for winter weather whiplash over the coming months,” Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network, said in a statement.

“A La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean will support an active storm track across southern Canada, leading to above-normal precipitation and snowfall for southern parts of BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. However, stretches of mild weather will seemingly wipe away winter at times, especially from southern Ontario to Newfoundland.”

Here’s what Canadians can expect in the coming months of winter, according to the forecast:

British Columbia and Alberta

As if BC hasn’t seen enough precipitation, winter has more in store for the province, according to The Weather Network.

This will be welcome news for ski resorts as they’ll get lots of snow in high elevations. Lower elevations may see a good snowfall, too.

If you don’t have a cozy winter jacket, this may be the year to invest in one. Temperatures are supposed to be lower than usual. The Weather Network says this cold weather pattern will last well into January and February. It could even linger until March.

Alberta is also expected to see some frigid temperatures, according to the forecast. Mild weather may break through, but The Weather Network is warning that there will be extended periods of extreme cold.

Southern parts of the province, including Calgary, will see plenty of snowfall. The rest of the province, including Edmonton, will have average precipitation.

Prairies

January and February are going to be cold in the prairie provinces, according to the forecast. There’s the potential for some mild weather to move in, but The Weather Network says that extreme cold is far more likely.

Southwestern Saskatchewan should expect a snowier than usual winter. Other areas will see the usual amounts of snow. There could be some blizzard-like weather as arctic air pushes storms through the region, according to the forecast.

The Weather Network is describing the weather in the prairie provinces as “a classic Canadian winter.”

Ontario and Quebec

People in Ontario and Quebec may play a bit of tug-of-war with their parkas this year as mild temperatures could all but erase signs of winter at times. Despite likely milder temperatures and an early thaw, The Weather Network forecasts that Ontario and Quebec will still see a lot of snow.

The forecast shows that the southern parts of the provinces may be in for a messy winter. Mild temperatures may result in storms that are a mix of snow, rain, and ice. People in these provinces won’t see the usual cold weather that sticks around through January and February, according to the forecast. The Weather Network says that there likely won’t be the usual persistent cold temperatures usually seen in January and February.

December will bring an early winter in both provinces, with the traditional colder temperatures and snowfall. It may be a white Christmas after all.

Atlantic Canada

The Atlantic provinces can also expect to see a milder winter, according to the forecast. Precipitation in the region is forecasted to be nearly the same as usual, but some areas may see less snow.

The mild weather in the provinces will linger through January and February.

Northern Canada

Yukon and parts of Northwest Territories will experience a colder than usual winter, according to the forecast. Parts of Nunavut, on the other hand, will have a milder season. Despite fluctuating temperatures across the territories, there will be normal amounts of precipitation.

Whether you are ready or not, winter is coming.