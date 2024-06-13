A lake in Canada was just named one of the most beautiful on earth

Popular travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler has released its list of the 48 most beautiful lakes in the world, and an iconic and strikingly blue lake in Banff National Park made the cut.

Moraine Lake, located on the park’s west side, ranked 20th on Conde Nast‘s list of 48 lakes.

We’re not surprised to see this stunning spot make a name for itself on the list. With its vibrant blue hues and incredible mountain backdrop, it’s one of the most photographed lakes on earth.

Conde Nast gave special mention to other lakes in Banff National Park, including Lake Louise and Lake Minnewanka, but it was the “aggressively blue” Moraine Lake that took the cake.

“The lake owes its striking colour to mineral-rich runoff from the surrounding glaciers, some of which you can spot on the Valley of the Ten Peaks—a row of 10 mountains that once appeared on the Canadian $20 bill—in the distance,” Conde Nast writes.

“Visiting Moraine Lake also provides a handy excuse to book a stay at Moraine Lake Lodge, a cozy hotel with stone fireplaces and lake-facing balconies.”

Other Canadian lakes to make the list included Lake Winnipeg and Lake Superior.

If you plan to visit Banff National Park and Moraine Lake this summer, Moraine Lake Road is closed to personal vehicles. From June to mid-October, Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Public Transit, and commercial buses are permitted to drive up to the dazzling lake.

Full information on parking in the Lake Louise area can be found here.