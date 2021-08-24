BC Vaccine Card will apply to varsity sports, clubs, housing at UBC

The University of British Columbia (UBC) has announced that the BC Vaccine Card will affect a number of aspects of student life, including housing and on-campus activities.

President and Vice-Chancellor Santa J. Ono shared the news on Monday, saying that the BC Vaccine Card will apply to post-secondary campuses.

According to a statement from Ono and the school, proof of vaccination will be required for participation in varsity and intramural sports and student clubs. On-campus housing will also require immunization.

“Student housing will also be a part of the public health order,” Ono writes. “The requirement for proof of vaccination in student housing will come into effect on September 7, 2021.”

It has yet to be determined which types of student housing or faculties will be included. UBC also says that they recognize the need to allow for a “transition period” beyond September 7, specifically for students who arrive from outside of the province.

“We are very supportive of the introduction of the BC Vaccine Card,” reads the University’s statement. “It will provide us with confidence that we have high rates of vaccination, supporting the safety and wellbeing of the entire UBC community.”

The provincial government shared details of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate on Monday afternoon. Issued through a Provincial Health Officer Order, the BC Vaccine Card will require individuals to provide proof of vaccination to access certain social, recreational, and discretionary events and businesses.

Proof of vaccination will be required in BC starting September 13; residents will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. By October 24, people will be required to have two doses of the vaccine, and at least seven days will need to pass since their second dose.

A list of places that will require a BC Vaccine Card for access can be found here.