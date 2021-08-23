BC announces over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,711 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 160,630.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,056 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 133 individuals are currently hospitalized, 80 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 724 cases between Friday and Saturday, 545 between Saturday and Sunday, and 442 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region are as follows:

Fraser Health: 419 new cases, 1,194 total active cases

419 new cases, 1,194 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 290 new cases, 1,223 total active cases

290 new cases, 1,223 total active cases Interior Health: 768 new cases, 1,930 total active cases

768 new cases, 1,930 total active cases Northern Health: 100 new cases, 298 total active cases

100 new cases, 298 total active cases Island Health: 133 new cases, 401 total active cases

133 new cases, 401 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, 10 total active cases

There have been 16 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,801 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, one was in Fraser Health, one was in Island Health, and 14 were in Interior Health (this includes an updated reporting of deaths from August 1).

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, which are as follows:

Cases (August 11 to 17):

Unvaccinated: 2,620 (71%)

Partically vaccinated: 583 (16%)

Fully vaccinated: 498 (13%)

Hospitalizations (August 10 to 16):

Unvaccinated: 95 (84%)

Partically vaccinated: Six (5%)

Fully vaccinated: 12 (11%)

To date, 83.2% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

153,627 people who tested positive have now recovered.