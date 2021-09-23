BC Vaccine Card enforcement underway across the province

The BC Vaccine Card requirement in certain indoor public places has now been in effect for just over a week, and in that time, not a single violation ticket has been handed out.

The fine for individuals is $230 or $575. For an event organizer, or the owner/operator of a location, it’s $2,300.

Some incidents that have popped up since the launch are currently under investigation — including several at restaurants around the region.

The BC Ministry of Public Safety has informed Daily Hive that multiple agencies across the province are engaging in compliance and enforcement action when it comes to the BC Vaccine Card, and current provincial health orders.

They could not comment on individual or specific cases or circumstances.

“We have full confidence that the collective efforts of all agencies will be effective in addressing businesses that are not abiding by the order and thereby putting staff and the public at risk,” said the ministry in a statement.

Enforcement of public health orders is handled by different groups, including police, liquor and cannabis inspectors, gambling investigators, and conservation officers.

A video that has been circulating on TikTok shows a woman harassing staff at a White Spot in Coquitlam because of their BC Vaccine Card rules.

Ian Tostenson, the president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, calls the behaviour “shameful.”

In a statement to Daily Hive, Tostenson said, “We are seeing behaviour from a small organized minority that is troubling, misdirected, and very distressing to our industry and our valued staff.”

He went on to add that the program is necessary to actually keep restaurants open.

“To threaten our employees, undermine our reputation and deface our businesses is irresponsible and destructive. We plead to those so inclined to please not do this.”

Corduroy Restaurant in Kitsilano has been able to operate without implementing a BC Vaccine Card requirement at the establishment, and has so far not faced any consequences.