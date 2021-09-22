Health officials say they've fixed mismatched names on BC Vaccine Card

Health officials in the province say they’ve amended an issue that caused British Columbians to have a name on their BC Vaccine Card that didn’t match the name on their ID.

Health Minister Adrian Dix, joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, shared the update during a live COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve heard from British Columbians whose name on their BC Vaccine Card did not match the name on their ID,” he says. “We’ve worked over the last week to solve this.”

Dix says that anyone whose name doesn’t match the one on the BC Service Card and BC Vaccine Card can download an updated vaccine card online. He also adds that nearly 3 million people have downloaded the card since its launch.

“As of this morning, 2,987,031 people have got their Vaccine Card in BC,” he says. “I want to thank everyone in BC involved in it, all of the people working who monitor and look at the vaccine card when they come into restaurants and other cultural facilities and places in BC.”

“And all the people in BC who have supported this program — 2, almost 3 million people is a very impressive result and demonstrates, I think, the desire of British Columbians to ensure that everyone is safe in our province.”

The BC Vaccine Card officially launched on September 13. The card, which includes a digital proof of vaccination, is required to enter things like indoor ticketed sporting events and concerts, restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, movie theatres, fitness centres, gyms, and organized indoor events, to name a few.

Until October 24, residents will only need one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. After that date, they’ll have to be fully vaccinated.