BC universities are begging students to stop partying after UBC and UVic ragers

A massive on-campus party that happened September 5 is being condemned by the University of Victoria.

According to the school’s independent newspaper, there was a large crowd on Sunday night. It was filled with students from the university as well as people from off-campus. While there are no formal size restrictions on outdoor gatherings, the university is still concerned.

The Martlet reported that there were up to 1,000 people gathered, citing information from Saanich Police.

Most were not wearing masks.

UVic Campus Security, whose weekend patrols are accompanied by Saanich Police, said that police conducted 50 liquor pour-outs. Two people were also ticketed for underage drinking.

“By holding or attending large, unstructured parties, students increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Their behaviour is unacceptable and puts at risk students, employees, instructors and the local community,” said Jim Dunsdon, associate vice-president of Student Affairs.

“We appreciate those students who are acting responsibly and ask those involved in the incident last night to stop behaving in a manner that puts our fall return to campus at risk,” he said.

A similar incident occurred at the UBC campus in Vancouver, which was shut down by RCMP for being in violation of public health orders. The VP of Students, Ainsley Carry, said in a statement that the party was not acceptable.

“While I understand the value of social gatherings to connect students at the beginning of the new school year, large social gatherings have the potential to trigger COVID-19 outbreaks,” he said in a statement.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) said in a statement to Daily Hive that they are aware of “an anonymous and unverified post online about exposures to COVID-19 at fraternity parties on the UBC campus.”

However, VCH has not released a public exposure notification for any fraternity parties at UBC. They will typically issue these when they have not been able to reach all close contacts.

The official first day of the semester at UBC was on Tuesday, September 7 and the first day for UVic classes began on Wednesday, September 8.