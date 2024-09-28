BC set to home first tourism corridor that crosses into the US

Destination Canada announced that it is launching four new tourism corridors for 2024. The corridors will highlight and honour the special features of a local area while accelerating development to attract more visitors.

British Columbia is known for its gorgeous scenery which brings in tourists from across the globe. So, it’s no surprise that the province is set to anchor the first tourism corridor that crosses the border.

According to the news release, a tourism corridor is a “group of businesses—including hotels, restaurants, cultural experiences, and attractions—that are grouped close together.”

The new corridor announced in BC will be the Juan de Fuca Corridor and is set to “invigorate the tourism landscape.”

The new corridor will integrate local areas and communities, including the Capital Region District, Juan de Fuca Electoral areas, First Nations communities on South Vancouver Island, and First Nations in the US between Port Angeles and Neah Bay.

This corridor was designated in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) and aims to identify investment opportunities for tourism in the area while enhancing the quality of life for residents and maintaining the natural environment.

“Alongside our regional partners, we work directly with local, grassroots organizations to create long-term destination development strategies, and identify the products, services, workforce, access, infrastructure and experiences required to both delight visitors and enrich the lives of locals,” said Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada.