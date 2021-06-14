Ban lifted: Recreational travel is now permitted throughout BC

British Columbia’s order on travel restrictions has officially been lifted, meaning that non-essential, recreational travel is now allowed province-wide.

The order has been in effect since late April. Issued by Premier John Hogan under the Emergency Program Act, it restricted people’s ability to leave their health authority.

“Tomorrow, we will begin Step 2 of our restart plan,” Horgan said during a press conference on Monday. “This means we’re going to be seeing more people that we care about. Visiting more places that we want to go and see. And we’ll be safely celebrating the major milestones that we’ve missed the past 15 months.”

Horgan says that the travel restrictions will officially be over as BC enters Step 2 of its restart. Officials, however, continue to advise against non-essential travel to and from the province.

“We want that to remain in place as we watch what other provinces across the country do as they start their restart plans as well,” Horgan said.

