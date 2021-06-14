Movie theatres in BC allowed to reopen starting Tuesday

If you’ve been waiting to catch a flick on the big screen, you’re in luck. Movie theatres across British Columbia will be allowed to reopen this week.

The announcement was made on Monday morning when the provincial government shared details around Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

“I am confident that we are on track to safely and confidently bridge to Step 2, and am amending the relevant provincial health officer’s orders so we can do just that,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“The data shows us that with strong safety plans in place and all of us continuing to use our layers of protection, we can now increase our much-needed social connections a little bit more.”

Cineplex plans to reopen 24 theatres across the province starting Tuesday, June 15. Landmark Cinemas also plans to open the majority of its theatres on the same day, with the exception of its West Kelowna and Port Alberni locations.

“We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications, Cineplex, in a media release.

Both theatres will have added health and safety measures in place, which include reduced in-person capacity and increased cleaning and sanitation.

Here are some of the films that you’ll be able to watch starting this week: