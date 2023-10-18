Two BC seaside spots make list of top 10 travel escapes in Canada

We love it when places in BC are named in a list of the best spots to visit in Canada, but it’s even better when we get not only one nod — but two.

Maclean’s magazine released its list of “The Great Escapes: 10 Places to Visit in Canada Right Now,” and two coastal communities were recognized for being hidden-gem locations.

The Canadian magazine rounded up its well-respected writers across the country to compile the results, which include Whitehorse, Yukon; Wanuskewin Heritage Park, Saskatchewan; Windsor, Ontario; and St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Here at home, Sechelt made the cut of the top 10 because it “offers the best of BC’s Sunshine Coast—with a touch of hippie charm.”

Perfect for a laid-back getaway and a top spot for incredible eats, the location also boasts easy access from Vancouver with just a short 30-minute ferry ride and drive from Horseshoe Bay Terminal.

While Tofino is often named a once-in-a-lifetime tourism destination, its neighbour Ucluelet is placed on Maclean’s list as being a “hideaway” perfect for storm watchers.

“Ucluelet has luxurious food, plenty of pampering, and a front-row seat to the Pacific Coast’s gorgeous squalls,” the article reads in part.

We have to agree with that! Big Beach is among our favourite West Coast spots and the Lighthouse Loop is always a crowd-pleaser. Plus, Ucluelet is just a short drive to Chesterman Beach for some legendary (and chilly) surf lessons. It’s truly an incredible getaway.

