Whale stranded on Vancouver Island dies despite rescue efforts

Vancouver Island is usually a happy place to spot whales from the shoreline, but it was a seriously sad day for locals when an orca washed up on shore.

The Marine Education and Research Society shared on Facebook that the stranded orca unfortunately drowned in the Zeballos Causeway, Territory of the Ehattesaht.

In a video posted to Facebook, the mother whale could be seen thrashing on shore while her calf swam close by in shallow water.

In the update to the whale, the Marine Education and Research Society thanked everyone who alerted them of the situation. They said the mother whale would likely have come in on a high tide while possibly hunting.

They shared that despite local responders attending the scene, “the incoming tide and [their] inability to refloat her so she was not on her side led to her death.”

It is believed that she was a Bigg’s Killer Whale.