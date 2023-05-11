This popular BC hiking trail is getting $1M-worth of upgrades

Backcountry campers gearing up to take on the stunning Juan de Fuca Marine Trail on southern Vancouver Island this summer may notice the trail has gotten a little more comfortable.

Ahead of the trail’s reopening, the province said 50 new elevated tent platforms at five backcountry campgrounds have been added to the 47-kilometre trail.

“Camping and outdoor recreation is more popular than ever, which is why we are investing in the infrastructure that will enhance people’s connection with BC’s beautiful natural spaces,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “The new tent platforms, along with other significant upgrades along the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail in recent years, improve visitors’ experiences while they enjoy this amazing backcountry hike that showcases the beauty and power of BC’s coast.”



Ten new tent platforms have also been added to each campground at Mystic Beach, Bear Beach, Chin Beach, Little Kuitshe Creek, and Payzant Creek. Each campground now has two more food caches as well.

There have also been infrastructure improvements to the nearly 600-metre boardwalk, 20 new staircases, and 19 new footbridges between the Little Kuitshe Creek Campground and Parkinson Creek trailhead.

Hoard Creek’s damaged engineered bridge was replaced, and Kuitshe Creek’s new engineered bridge was installed.

The province said the cost for these upgrades is about $905,000, “marking the biggest single investment in improvements to the Juan De Fuca Marine Trail in recent years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle Brown-Walkus (@jelly.t.belly)



Over the last four years, about $2.1 million has been invested in new bridges, boardwalks, stairs, and food caches along the trail.

“BC is known as a world-class destination for outdoor recreation, with millions of people heading to provincial parks each year to experience the benefits of nature,” said Aman Singh, parliamentary secretary for environment. “Our government is focused on investing in our parks to ensure that our protected areas continue to be world-class and provide a quality experience for everyone to enjoy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taryn Eyton (@happiestoutdoors)



The trail reopens Wednesday. However, a portion of the path between Little Kuitshe Creek campground and the Parkinson Creek trailhead remains closed to finish infrastructure upgrades.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from AdventureSmart.