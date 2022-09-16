NewsWeather

This is not a drill: BC could be hit with summer snow early next week

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Sep 16 2022, 5:02 pm
This is not a drill: BC could be hit with summer snow early next week
Curtis Watson/Shutterstock

As temperatures continue to dip, an unlikely friend may visit BC early next week, as The Weather Network’s forecast predicts summer snow could be heading this way.

As crazy as it sounds for summer snow to hit BC with just days left before the autumn equinox, we saw something similar last year, primarily around Whistler. While the meteorological summer is over, autumn doesn’t officially begin till September 22.

The Weather Network points to a “strong upper-level trough” driving southward as the primary reason for this unseasonal potential precipitation. Vancouver won’t likely see any of it, but things could change.

It’s the combination of cold air and a “stormy pattern” that’s taking aim at western Canada that will “set the stage for plenty of snowfall at higher elevations across the region.”

“We’ll see chillier air spill down from the Arctic as the trough pokes farther south, and highs will struggle to climb out of the single digits for parts of BC and Alberta come early next week,” said The Weather Network in a statement.

“Snow will arrive in the Yukon and Northwest Territories first, eventually spreading south into BC.”

Areas at higher elevations will be hit first and places in and around Whistler and Kamloops could see five to 10 cm of snowfall.

snow bc

The Weather Network

Most snow is expected to remain at higher elevations, but cooler air creeping into lower elevations could “bring snowfall into the foothills and closer to more communities.”

The Weather Network points out that parts of Alberta saw snow at higher elevations last week, and parts of eastern Canada could be hit with snow throughout the weekend.

Outside of potential summer snow for parts of BC, the forecast for Vancouver looks pretty good next week, with some clouds but mostly sunny skies.

The Weather Network also released its fall forecast for Vancouver earlier this week.

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
