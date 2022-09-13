Fall weather forecast brings risk of "excessive rain events" to Vancouver

If you’re getting your wardrobe ready for the fall, you’ll want to get a durable umbrella prepared for some wet Vancouver weather ahead.

The Weather Network has just released its fall forecast for Canada, and when it comes to BC, things are expected to be pretty typical for this part of the country, with a few surprises.

For starters, much like last year, warm and dry weather will kick things off, with colder weather expected later in the season.

High-impact weather will also be something to keep an eye on, as wildfire risk will be apparent early on, along with a heightened risk of “excessive rain” events throughout the fall.

“A much wetter pattern is expected to return during October and November, with near-normal temperatures,” says The Weather Network.

BC is expected to be hit with the typical number of fall storms and rainy days. Still, those rainy days will come with above-normal precipitation totals because of moisture-laden systems. The excessive rain events accompanying the typical fall weather could also increase the risk of flooding for parts of the province and Metro Vancouver.

Will it be a more traditional fall season across Canada, or is winter weather lurking just around the corner? Find out in our official 2022 Fall Forecast 🍂🍁❄#FallForecast https://t.co/TerOhs38ah — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) September 13, 2022

While other parts of Canada will see winter weather slightly earlier than expected, BC will see winter weather around more seasonally anticipated times.

Fall officially begins on September 22 with the Autumn Equinox. Still, some much-needed precipitation is forecast as early as this week, although total rainfall will only amount to around 2 mm.

A slight temperature dip is expected this weekend before it climbs back up near the end of the month.