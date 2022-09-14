Rain in the forecast could bring Vancouver relief from wildfire smoke

A rainstorm coming to Metro Vancouver on Friday could finally bring relief from the wildfire smoke that’s been hanging over the city.

Environment Canada has had an air quality advisory up since the weekend when smoke from wildfires burning near Manning Park and Hope blew over the city. A lack of wind has let the smoke stick around for several days — but that could change soon.

“Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for the next couple of days and it is expected that during this time, air quality will not significantly improve,” the weather agency said. “A weather system that is forecast to move through the region beginning on Friday may bring improvement to the current air quality conditions.”

Residents are still advised to avoid outdoor physical activity, especially if they have underlying health conditions.

On Sunday Vancouver had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, but it’s been gradually improving since then — Vancouver is now ranked 18th worst in the world according to IQAir.