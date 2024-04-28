Orcas swim up close to dragon boat paddlers in Metro Vancouver (VIDEO)

A pod of orcas gave a Metro Vancouver dragon boat team a whale of a memory during a recent paddle on Burrard Inlet.

Daily Hive reader Carrie Stefanson sent in footage of the orcas breaching as members of the Draggin’ Divas were paddling off of Rocky Point in Port Moody.

According to Stefanson, the group was holding their usual practice session when they spotted the four giant orcas, including a calf.

“We were paddling off Rocky Point, between Pacific Coast Terminals and Reed Point Marina, when we first spotted the orcas,” Stefanson said. “One of our paddlers in the first seat (called a stroke) spotted one fin first, and then we saw others.”

In a video filmed by steersperson Julie Anderson, orcas can be seen blowing air as they pass by the dragon boat. The pod explored the inlet for approximately 30 minutes.

“I have never seen orcas while dragon boating before, and in fact, this is only the second time in 30 years that I’ve seen orcas in Port Moody,” added Stefanson. “No motorboats were on the water at the time, which we were grateful for.”

The Draggin Divas, coached by Kate Zubick, paddle out of Port Moody and are celebrating their 15th year as a team in 2024. They also competed in the recent Inlet Regatta which is known as Canada’s first dragon boat festival of the year.

Animal lovers are also celebrating the news that a young orca whale, left stranded in a lagoon on Vancouver Island following the death of her pregnant mother, independently ventured out of the area early Friday morning.