4 dreamy float homes for sale on Vancouver Island

Apr 26 2024, 7:57 pm
Living on a float home is a serene retreat from the urban chaos.

Float homes on Vancouver Island offer beautiful panoramic views that provide a profound sense of freedom. If this lifestyle resonates with you, you’re in for a treat!

Check out these four float homes currently available for sale.

5000 Genoa Bay Road — Duncan

Pemberton Holmes Ltd. (Duncan)

This beautiful float home in Genoa Bay Marina is priced at $425,000 and features breathtaking ocean views, an open-plan layout with modern amenities, and a spacious deck perfect for lounging and taking in nature. With a prime location boasting access to hiking, boating, and cultural attractions, including the Genoa Bay Café and seasonal art gallery, this property has the best of both worlds!

Check out the listing here.

6145 Genoa Bay Road — Duncan

Pemberton Holmes Ltd. (Duncan)

Another beautiful float home in Genoa Bay is available — the Arbutus Mist, a tranquil float home nestled in Maple Bay Marina amid the stunning landscapes of Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley. The lower level hosts a spacious bedroom with an ensuite and deck access, while the upper level showcases an airy open-plan living space and a charming sunroom. the residence also features a living room boasting captivating views of the marina, mountains, and bay, along with an additional den/office with its own ensuite. It is listed at $599,000.

Check out the listing here.

445 Head Street — Esquimalt

Coldwell Banker Oceanside Real Estate

Naught a Boat, priced at $985,000, is an amazing three levels of exquisite craftsmanship and design in Victoria. It has heated tile flooring, up-to-date kitchen amenities, and a spacious open-plan living room. Situated in the Old Esquimalt float home community, you have amazing access to the city, while having the peace and quiet of float home living. The primary suite has cascading skylights and a luxurious ensuite bathroom on the third level.

Check out the listing here.

1745 Cowichan Bay Road — Cowichan Bay

RE/MAX Camosun

The Salish Sea float home at Pier 66 in Cowichan Bay is a cozy West Coast escape with stunning ocean vistas on every floor. It’s a one-bedroom loft-style home with a well-appointed bathroom and ample entertaining space, complemented by floating front and rear patios, as well as an upper deck. There’s a full-sized in-suite laundry, abundant storage, and abundant natural light throughout, all for a cost-effective lifestyle with an $850 monthly moorage fee covering water and sewer expenses. It’s priced at $194,900.

Check out the listing here.

