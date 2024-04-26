4 dreamy float homes for sale on Vancouver Island

Living on a float home is a serene retreat from the urban chaos. Float homes on Vancouver Island offer beautiful panoramic views that provide a profound sense of freedom. If this lifestyle resonates with you, you’re in for a treat! Check out these four float homes currently available for sale.

This beautiful float home in Genoa Bay Marina is priced at $425,000 and features breathtaking ocean views, an open-plan layout with modern amenities, and a spacious deck perfect for lounging and taking in nature. With a prime location boasting access to hiking, boating, and cultural attractions, including the Genoa Bay Café and seasonal art gallery, this property has the best of both worlds!

Check out the listing here.

Another beautiful float home in Genoa Bay is available — the Arbutus Mist, a tranquil float home nestled in Maple Bay Marina amid the stunning landscapes of Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley. The lower level hosts a spacious bedroom with an ensuite and deck access, while the upper level showcases an airy open-plan living space and a charming sunroom. the residence also features a living room boasting captivating views of the marina, mountains, and bay, along with an additional den/office with its own ensuite. It is listed at $599,000.

Check out the listing here.

Naught a Boat, priced at $985,000, is an amazing three levels of exquisite craftsmanship and design in Victoria. It has heated tile flooring, up-to-date kitchen amenities, and a spacious open-plan living room. Situated in the Old Esquimalt float home community, you have amazing access to the city, while having the peace and quiet of float home living. The primary suite has cascading skylights and a luxurious ensuite bathroom on the third level.

Check out the listing here.