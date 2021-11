BC's third "weather bomb" in three weeks is about to drop

BC is preparing for a blustery start to the week as a looming weather system threatens to batter the province’s coast with wind.

Early in the morning on Monday, November 8, Environment Canada released a special weather statement alerting areas like Metro Vancouver that a weather system was approaching and that it could bring winds of 50 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h with it.

In the afternoon, The Weather Network echoed the forecast, saying that a “rapidly strengthening low” along the entire Pacific Coast would bring a ton of wind.

According to The Weather Network, it’s the third ¬†“bomb cyclone” to wallop the province in as many weeks.

In Vancouver, the forecast is calling for winds on Monday that will blow at 30 km/h, increasing to 50 km/h near midnight. Then, on Tuesday, it’ll still be really windy with gusts of up to 70 km/h expected.

High winds have the potential to cause trees and power lines to fall, creating road hazards, damage, and power outages.