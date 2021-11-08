Grouse Grind closed due to heavy snow

The popular Grouse Grind trail in North Vancouver has been closed due to heavy snow.
Metro Vancouver made the announcement on Monday morning, warning of the unsafe conditions.
“For your safety, that of the park staff and of first responders, please respect the closure,” the Metro Vancouver Regional District said in a tweet. “Parks staff will assess daily and advise when the trail is safe to reopen.”
The #GrouseGrind Trail in #GrouseMountainRegionalPark is CLOSED due to heavy snow. For your safety, that of park staff & of first responders, please respect the closure. Parks staff will assess daily & advise when the trail is safe to reopen. https://t.co/LKHFHqDdhj pic.twitter.com/W5QvNgaLN6
— Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) November 8, 2021
The district added that multiple trails in the Pacific Spirit Regional Park have been closed due to fallen trees caused by the recent storm.
Many trails in #PacificSpiritRegionalPark are closed and trees are down in a number of areas due to the recent storm. Park staff are assessing all trails and clearing downed trees. Please use extra caution on trails. For more information, go to https://t.co/hrW34yoEHL pic.twitter.com/qvfU8yZOJk
— Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) November 8, 2021
An intense weather system reached BC’s South Coast on the weekend, bringing winds of up to 90 km/h and even a tornado near Point Grey.