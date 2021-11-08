Grouse Grind closed due to heavy snow

NewsWeather

Nov 8 2021, 7:57 pm
Ice and snow on the Grouse Grind trail (Metro Vancouver Regional District)

The popular Grouse Grind trail in North Vancouver has been closed due to heavy snow.

Metro Vancouver made the announcement on Monday morning, warning of the unsafe conditions.

“For your safety, that of the park staff and of first responders, please respect the closure,” the Metro Vancouver Regional District said in a tweet. “Parks staff will assess daily and advise when the trail is safe to reopen.”

The district added that multiple trails in the Pacific Spirit Regional Park have been closed due to fallen trees caused by the recent storm.

An intense weather system reached BC’s South Coast on the weekend, bringing winds of up to 90 km/h and even a tornado near Point Grey.

