BC Storm: Reaction to the "bomb cyclone" hitting the province (PHOTOS)

A wild year for weather in BC continues to get weirder, as the “weather bomb” forecast by meteorologists last week is hitting parts of the province hard today, and there has been quite a storm on social media too.

Thousands of BC Hydro customers are without power and winds are expected to reach extreme speeds throughout the day.

#BCStorm is trending on social media, and some of the reactions and photos are startling, to say the least.

Words like historic and unprecedented have been used to describe the storm.

Referred to as a “weather bomb,” and a “bomb cyclone,” the impact has been devastating in parts of the province.

What a night… #BCStorm The view behind our little house early this morning (a tree fell on the lines). Needless to say—the power is out. Stay safe everybody — and thanks to the @bchydro crews out working hard. 🙏🏽 💨 🌧 #CapeMudge pic.twitter.com/m4qNY1kSVz — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) October 25, 2021

While the impacts on Vancouver have been fairly limited compared to places along the west coast of Vancouver Island, like Tofino, the worst could be yet to come.

Strong winds and high seas at Cox Bay, Tofino this morning. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/IWZpJ2aLaF — Stu Burgess (@S2Burgess) October 25, 2021

The wind got so strong in parts of BC, seismographs actually picked up the impact on the ground shaking.

The nearby seismograph at OZB easily recorded ground #shaking from the wind and waves from this storm (the lower part of this plot shows yesterday afternoon).

See the live shaking (thanks to @IRIS_EPO):https://t.co/dN7MfT70C2

and from #NRCan herehttps://t.co/t1p2PzCNmL#BCStorm https://t.co/Q3DZW6DWri pic.twitter.com/HVcK8dkpuP — John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) October 25, 2021

Wind warnings are still in effect for much of the province, but the forecast for the rest of the week actually looks pretty good, with a lot of sunshine expected.

More than 16,000 customers are without power as Wind Warnings continue for the B.C. South Coast and Vancouver Island. #BCStorm #BCwx pic.twitter.com/o8oRvmW7uX — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) October 25, 2021

While wind speeds are expected to diminish throughout the day, gusts will remain steady at around 45 km/h, according to The Weather Network’s hourly forecast.

The Weather Network also warns that while the storm system is weakening, power grid’s may still be impacted by the intense winds.

This is Boundary Bay at 8am. Halfway between Tsawwassen and South Surrey. Moderate sustained winds, but the gusts are where you really feel it. These are some of the strongest winds I have felt in Metro Vancouver in quite some time. #BCStorm #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/hmG6jCRsi8 — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) October 25, 2021

BC Hydro has prepared a handy guide on what you need for a power outage kit, although they left out red ruby slippers.