Weather warnings worsen for Metro Vancouver as storms approach

Something wicked this way comes!

At 2:38 pm on Sunday, October 24, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for southwest Metro Vancouver, saying there would be strong winds near the water in the evening through Monday.

According to Environment Canada, the storm coming to Vancouver is approaching the south coast and will bring increased wind Sunday through Monday, easing as the storm moves inland.

In particular, Tsawwassen, Boundary Bay, Delta, Ladner, and Steveston are affected by the new warning.

Winds that blow at 70 km/h with gusts up to 90 km/h by the water are expected. Environment Canada said that there’s an increased potential for power outages and high winds can break tree branches and toss loose objects around.

BC Hydro has crews and additional contractors standing by to respond to power outages, and some have already happened. On Vancouver Island, Sechelt, Parksville, and Qualicum Bay all had customers without power.

Crews are responding to an outage in the #QualicumBay area affecting 2,270 customers. You can find the latest outage updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/izzXa7KPav pic.twitter.com/4dl5ivRlFf — BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 24, 2021

You can see BC Hydro’s full list of outages for updates as the storm arrives.

As for the City of Vancouver, there’s still a special weather statement in effect alerting residents that they could see winds up to 40 km/h and gusts near 70 km/h, possibly more if you’re near the water.