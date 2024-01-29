BC storm: Flood warning in effect for Sumas River

Amid a series of storms headed Metro Vancouver’s way, the BC’s River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Sumas River.

In 2022, an atmospheric river in BC led to devastating floods and the breach of the Sumas Dike in Abbotsford. Today, people in the region may be concerned as the flood watch notice was upgraded on Sunday.

Flood warnings are issued when “River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result,” according to the River Forecast Centre.

Meanwhile Flood Watch advisory is in place for the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

“A series of potent storms is impacting coastal British Columbia. Initial storms have delivered 50 to 160 mm through most of the region since Friday,” a statement reads.

Forecasts predict the next atmospheric river event will occur late Sunday through Monday. Another system is expected Monday into Tuesday.

“Temperatures are expected to warm during this period, and snowmelt at lower and mid-elevations will provide additional runoff to rivers,” the BC River Forecast Centre explained

The Centre added that rivers have risen, and are expected to experience periods of high flows into next week.

Most areas are expected to experience peak river levels from Sunday to Tuesday, with lake-driven rivers extending from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, the Nooksack River in Washington State is experiencing high flows that are approaching the local flood stage.

The Ministry added that it’s still unclear what areas will experience the heaviest rainfall.

“Elevated flood hazards may be possible in nearby areas, particularly if the storm tracks or patterns change from what is currently forecast,” it said.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Metro Vancouver.

It warns that the heavy rainfall and mountain snowmelt will lead to enhanced responses in river systems and the potential for flooding.

Water pooling on roads could be hazardous, so travel delays, power outages, fallen tree branches, strong winds and landslides are all possible.