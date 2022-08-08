Rare summer aurora dazzles lucky Vancouver night owls (PHOTOS)

Some lucky Metro Vancouverites who stayed up late Sunday night were able to capture the Northern Lights hovering over the North Shore mountains.

Auroras can sometimes be seen from Vancouver, but they’re much more likely in the winter months.

According to local photographers who shared images of the aurora, the green-hued light appeared just before 1 am on Monday morning. It was visible to the naked eye, and even more easily seen through the lens of a high-quality camera.

Did anyone see dancing lights tonight over Vancouver sky? Clearly visible through a camera @PeterVogel pic.twitter.com/jLsGpH0AcG — sreelakshmy (@lakshmym) August 8, 2022

The aurora was also striking elsewhere in BC and showed up strong in Vernon for those who waited for it.

According to the US Space Weather Prediction Centre, a minor geomagnetic storm was observed overnight.