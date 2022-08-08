NewsWeather

Rare summer aurora dazzles lucky Vancouver night owls (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 8 2022, 7:51 pm
Rare summer aurora dazzles lucky Vancouver night owls (PHOTOS)
This photo of the Northern Lights was taken from Spanish Banks. (vrif/Reddit)

Some lucky Metro Vancouverites who stayed up late Sunday night were able to capture the Northern Lights hovering over the North Shore mountains.

Auroras can sometimes be seen from Vancouver, but they’re much more likely in the winter months.

According to local photographers who shared images of the aurora, the green-hued light appeared just before 1 am on Monday morning. It was visible to the naked eye, and even more easily seen through the lens of a high-quality camera.

The aurora was also striking elsewhere in BC and showed up strong in Vernon for those who waited for it.

Kaung Myat/Facebook

According to the US Space Weather Prediction Centre, a minor geomagnetic storm was observed overnight.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.