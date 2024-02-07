If you want a getaway this year, WestJet has you covered with a sale on a whopping 85,000 flights.

The Calgary-based airliner issued the savings Wednesday morning telling customers to “start Lunar New Year with a new adventure,” and with tens of thousands of flights on sale to pick through, we are sure you’ll find a destination you will want to visit.

But you better act fast to snag a seat — the deal ends on February 10 at 11:59 pm MT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

In addition to having to book by February 10, you also must travel between February 7 and October 26, 2024.

The offer is valid on all WestJet wholly operated destinations; there is no code-share, and there are also no blackout dates. Here’s to cheap long weekend trips!

So, there you have it. We think it’s time for a little trip to Las Vegas, Toronto, or New York. Much of the planet is sure to be your oyster with this deal. Safe travels!