BC SPCA has responded to over 600 reports of animals left in hot cars this summer

The BC SPCA has launched a campaign to urge people to take better care of their pets during one of the hottest summers in recorded history.

Coined “No Hot Pets,” the organization hopes that people increase their awareness around pets left in hot vehicles.

“This summer, our animal protection officers have already responded to 642 calls to rescue animals in distress in hot cars,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

With over a month of summer left and warm conditions persisting across most of the province, the BC SPCA is offering free car decals in hopes that it will raise awareness around the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars.

“Every year, there is at least one call where a pet has died before help can arrive. It is heartbreaking because it is a horrible way for a pet to die, and it is devastating for their guardian.”

Chortyk suggests the best thing the public can do, besides actually making sure that pets are safe inside a home during periods of hot weather, is to spread the word to friends and family about just how deadly it can be to take pets along for the ride when running errands.

“We know people love their pets and want to spend time with them, but if you are going out and will have to leave your pet in a hot car, even for a few minutes, please don’t do it. The consequence could be tragic.”

If you see an animal already in distress in a hot vehicle, please contact your local police, RCMP, animal control agency or the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722.