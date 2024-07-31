Dog missing for 19 days found safe on North Shore

A dog that had been missing for 19 days was recently found safe on Vancouver’s North Shore and reunited with her family.

Professional pet searchers finally tracked down Faith, the blue-eyed dog, along the shore of the Capilano River on Monday. She was skittish, so they had to lay out a trap to bring her safely home.

“She’s the sweetest little girl, and gave us kisses and snuggles once we let her out of the trap,” Petsearchers Canada shared via Facebook along with photos of the pup.

Faith went missing from the Lonsdale area and travelled to West Vancouver and up the Capilano River, more than 30 kilometres during her absence.

“We’re so happy she survived in this area so long, there’s so much wildlife where she was,” Petsearchers Canada said.

The team used drones to help pinpoint her location and did multiple overnight stakeouts to keep an eye on her — since she only liked to come out early in the morning.

Once they brought Faith home, she was overjoyed to see her family again.

“Thanks to everyone who’s helped by calling in sightings of her, and her owners for all the hours they also put in searching for her.”