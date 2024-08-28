BC highway skips fall and receives a small helping of summer snow

Fall is just a few short weeks away, but the conditions on a BC highway resemble winter, not the incoming autumn, with a small dash of snow.

According to some BC highway cams via Drive BC, snow has fallen on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector.

Drive BC says the areas with snow include Elkhart East and West and the Pennask Summit. Temperatures have dropped to single digits near the impacted stretches of the highway.

While conditions have certainly cooled in Metro Vancouver, it’s nowhere near cold enough for snow.

Pictures suggest the snow has even stuck in some parts of the highway.

Speaking of weather conditions in Metro Vancouver, the next week will be quite the opposite of snowy.

Environment and Climate Change Canada calls for bright and sunny weather for the next week, a stark contrast to the “Augtober” conditions we’ve been seeing for much of August.

However, overnight temperatures could still get quite chilly for summer.

Sunday looks to be the hottest day of the week, leading into the Labour Day holiday, with a high of 27˚C.

This small and unlikely helping of snow might be a sign of things to come this winter, though, as the Old Farmers’ Almanac Canadian Edition expects winter in BC to be “chilling.”