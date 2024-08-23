A popular ski resort in BC’s Interior will be put up for sale in the coming weeks as its parent company strategically alters its business portfolio.

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon is set to change hands when Powdr Adventure Lifestyle Co. lists it for sale. Powdr is also selling Eldora Mountain in Colorado, Mt. Bachelor in Oregon, and Killington Ski Resort in Vermont.

“To strategically manage Powdr’s portfolio in alignment with our founder’s and stakeholders’ goals, we aim to balance our ski business with new ventures in the National Parks sector and Woodward,” Stacey Hutchinson, vice president of communications and government affairs with Powdr, told Daily Hive.

JP Morgan Chase will be managing the sale process, and the ski resorts are expected to hit the market in the coming weeks.

Powdr added it remains dedicated to maintaining operations at all the resorts until they’re sold.

Megan Sutherland, communications and public relations specialist for SilverStar, told Daily Hive visitors should expect normal operations for the coming winter.

“We do not expect any changes to products, roles, and operations at SilverStar for the 24/25 winter season, and we will continue to conduct business as usual as we work to finish off the summer biking season and open the resort for skiing and riding in November 2024,” Sutherland said.