Vaisakhi festivities are occurring across Metro Vancouver this weekend and next, but there is some concern on social media from BC Sikh community members about the language used by the mayors of Surrey and Vancouver.

Vancouver’s Vaisakhi parade will occur on Saturday, April 13, while the Surrey event will occur on April 20.

A post on X from the Sikh Community of BC expresses concern about a City of Vancouver media release on the event and comments from Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

Other members of the Sikh community have also joined the conversation, expressing similar concerns.

We’ve contacted the Vancouver event organizers to ask about their reaction to the concerns, as they have yet to make a public statement.

Both the City of Vancouver and Surrey have released statements about the upcoming Vaisakhi festivities. Concerns with Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim stem from the removal of faith from its event description.

This @CityofVancouver @KenSimCity statement completely removes faith from Vaisakhi. Vancouver’s Nagar Keertan started in 1979 to celebrate the revelation of the Khalsa in 1699. Similar to @SurreyMayor, our cities are promoting a party narrative and coopting Vaisakhi for profit. pic.twitter.com/iMNTJcgRE3 — The Sikh Community of ‘BC’ / Salish Land (@BCSikhs) April 12, 2024

Concerns with Surrey stem from the idea that it and Vancouver are presenting the event as a party. At a recent media availability, Locke said, “700,000 people partying for a day is a lot of fun.”

The largest event in Surrey and one of the largest in BC, Khalsa Revelation Day is a faith celebration, not a party. As @SurreyMayor, Brenda Locke should understand the spirit of the Vaisakhi Nagar Keertan. Her misrepresentation of the event is disappointing and irresponsible. https://t.co/kReLAInLAG — The Sikh Community of ‘BC’ / Salish Land (@BCSikhs) April 11, 2024

Kulpreet Singh, founder of the South Asian Mental Health Alliance, wrote in a post on X that “cities are engaging in cultural appropriation.”

Dr. Birinder Narang, who regularly appears in the media on healthcare topics, posted on X that Vancouver’s statement was “homogenizing and disrespectful.”

“Yes, there is cultural significance, but active erasure of Sikh history is harmful,” he added.

Jindi Singh, who’s the national director for Khalsa Aid in Canada, told Daily Hive that the press releases from politicians “do lean on the side of political correctness, and it does hurt the community to see the Sikh nature of these events being diluted or erased.”

“It’s one of the most important events in the Sikh calendar. The celebrations here are through the Nagar Kirtans or Sikh processions. At the head of the procession, you will see the Panj Pyare, or Five Beloved, and the Guru Granth Sahib. It is not, as the mayor of Surrey suggests, a party. Also, what was striking in Vancouver Sim’s statement was there being no mention of Sikhs. He also describes Kirtan, which is devotional singing, as ‘live music,'” Jindi added.

In terms of what the celebration is actually about, Jindi said, “Vaisakhi is celebrated in Canada because it commemorates the revelation of the Khalsa, or Sikh Nation, in 1699. It’s when the tenth Guru initiated the Khande di Pahul ceremony for people to be initiated into the Khalsa.”

Daily Hive raised these concerns from the Sikh community to Mayor Sim.

“Vancouver’s annual Vaisakhi parade is a celebration open to those in the Sikh community and beyond. My statement highlighted the welcoming nature of this holiday and our Sikh community. I hold the deepest respect for the Sikh faith and its principles of equality, justice, and compassion,” Sim told Daily Hive in response.

“I look forward to celebrating with our vibrant community tomorrow,” the Vancouver mayor added.

The City has also released one additional statement after we brought the concerns to its attention, proclaiming April as Sikh Heritage Month in Vancouver.

“Sikh Heritage Month provides us with a unique opportunity to honour the remarkable contributions of the Sikh community in Vancouver, celebrate their rich heritage and faith, and learn more about Sikh communities,” said Sim in the statement.

“The City of Vancouver takes great pride in recognizing and celebrating the vibrant cultures that make our city truly special.”

The Sikh Community of BC thanked Vancouver for the clarification.

We thank @CityofVancouver for issuing an apology and change to their Vaisakhi news release after @BCSikhs raised the issue. Wishing everyone a joyous Vaisakhi and congratulations on the Revelation Day of the Khalsa! https://t.co/imc5iF59OP — The Sikh Community of 'BC' / Salish Land (@BCSikhs) April 12, 2024

Locke also clarified her statement on “partying.”