Five “most wanted” criminals remain on the lam this Halloween and Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers is urging British Columbians to be on the lookout.

Crime Stoppers says these dangerous and “least-wanted trick-or-treaters” are criminals who’ve committed serious crimes, including murder.

One of the top five most wanted fugitives is Rabih Alkhalil, who’s been at large since he escaped from a BC prison in July.

The Be on the Lookout (BOLO) program updated its Top 25 list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives and Alkhalil is also at the top of that list.

A reward of up to $250,000 was offered by Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers and BOLO Program for information related to Alkhalil.

For the other four wanted fugitives in BC, there are up to $5,000 incentives for anonymous information that leads to an arrest.

“Simply stated, tips to Crime Stoppers work. We receive 5,000 anonymous tips a year for all kinds of crimes including gang and illegal weapons offences, and for criminals on the loose like our most wanted,” Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said.

“With five million pairs of eyes around the province, someone should eventually spot one or more of them.”

There are the top five wanted fugitives in BC

Rabih Alkhalil: Canada Wide Warrant Wanted for Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Being Unlawfully at Large

Amardip Singh Rai: Canada-Wide Warrant Wanted for Sexual Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and 15 other charges

John Norman Mackenzie: Canada-Wide Warrant Wanted for Being Unlawfully at Large (Convicted of Second-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery)

Timothy Dale Bornyk: Parole Jurisdiction: Langley Wanted for Assault with a Weapon

Ricco Zanolli: Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver Wanted for being Unlawfully at Large, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Assault with a Weapon

You are asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously if you know where any of these individuals are.

“Your anonymity is guaranteed by the Supreme Court of Canada. You’ll never be questioned or called to testify,” a release from Crime Stoppers reads.