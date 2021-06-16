This week, the BC government announced that they would be supporting temporary patios to become permanent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on restaurants as many were forced to close or were restricted to patio dining only. As a result, many were given licenses for temporary patios to help with their business during this difficult time.

Over 2,000 temporary patios authorized to serve liquor during the COVID-19 pandemic can now officially apply to become permanent under amended provincial liquor regulations.

“Temporary patios have been a lifeline for so many businesses and workers in the hospitality sector, and we’re committed to making these expanded serving areas part of their long-term recovery and beyond,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

This also includes prospective patios that are supported by local governments and meet local bylaws.

In order to do this, the province is extending the authorization of existing Temporary expanded service areas (TESAs) for an additional seven months, through to June 1, 2022.

They will also be continuing to accept applications for new TESAs up to Oct. 31, 2021.

This ensures that existing and prospective TESAs can operate without interruption as they transition toward becoming a permanent part of BC’s restaurants.

Local governments and Indigenous Nations will have until July 30, 2021, to raise concerns about existing TESA authorizations in their jurisdiction before those temporary authorizations are extended by six months.

To learn more, check the notice by the BC government here.