This BC resort was listed as one of the best in the world by Vogue

Whistler Blackcomb listed as one of the best ski resorts in the world by Vogue. (Tourism Whistler/Guy Fattal)

A BC spot is at the top of mind for yet another list of the best ski resorts in the world.

The list from Vogue of the “8 Best Ski Resorts in the World” includes breathtaking destinations from North America to the French Alps.

Near the top, Whistler Blackcomb is the second destination Vogue listed.

“The two mountains, Whistler and Blackcomb, combine to create the largest ski resort in North America; its PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola is the longest and highest continuous lift system worldwide,” Vogue explained. “The resort’s global stature is proved, as well, by the Whistler Blackcomb having hosted a number of sports events during the 2010 Winter Olympics.”

Vogue went on to give a shout-out to the neighbouring village, which “has exciting nightlife for your dining and après-ski needs.”

“From shops and cafés to bars and memorable nightlife like the GLC and Dusty’s,” it said.

This year’s ski season is in full gear as Whistler Blackcomb opened late last month.