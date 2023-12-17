NewsCuratedOutdoors

This BC resort was listed as one of the best in the world by Vogue

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Dec 17 2023, 6:36 pm
This BC resort was listed as one of the best in the world by Vogue
Whistler Blackcomb listed as one of the best ski resorts in the world by Vogue. (Tourism Whistler/Guy Fattal)

A BC spot is at the top of mind for yet another list of the best ski resorts in the world. 

The list from Vogue of the “8 Best Ski Resorts in the World” includes breathtaking destinations from North America to the French Alps.

Near the top, Whistler Blackcomb is the second destination Vogue listed. 

“The two mountains, Whistler and Blackcomb, combine to create the largest ski resort in North America; its PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola is the longest and highest continuous lift system worldwide,” Vogue explained. “The resort’s global stature is proved, as well, by the Whistler Blackcomb having hosted a number of sports events during the 2010 Winter Olympics.”

whistler on opening day

Katey Hamill/Whistler Blackcomb

Vogue went on to give a shout-out to the neighbouring village, which “has exciting nightlife for your dining and après-ski needs.”

“From shops and cafés to bars and memorable nightlife like the GLC and Dusty’s,” it said. 

Whistler Village/BC Connector

This year’s ski season is in full gear as Whistler Blackcomb opened late last month. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop