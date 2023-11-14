The world's best heli-ski experience is right here in BC

If you’re a thrill-seeker looking for your next adventure, the good news is you don’t have to travel far.

Northern Escape Heli Skiing, which is based in Terrace, has been awarded as the World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator.

This is the second time it’s been recognized by World Ski Awards.

“While last year’s victory was amazing. This year’s win is even more special as it comes a month before we open for our 20th Anniversary season,” a Facebook post from the company reads. “For many years our clients have said we are the Best. And now for 2022 & 2023 we are officially recognized as the best in the world. We are humble & grateful.”

According to its site, Northern Escape Heli Skiing was founded by a group of friends “with a dream to develop the ultimate helicopter skiing adventure.”



The World Ski Awards highlight excellent tourism industry operators who are leaders in their fields. All the votes cast are by ski industry professionals and the public based on a range of categories like best resorts, hotels, chalets, and tour operators.

The Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside also got a shoutout for being Canada’s Best Ski Hotel. The Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel Whistler was awarded Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel of the Year. Five Peaks Chalet, which is based in Revelstoke, was recognized as Canada’s Best Ski Chalet.

The only other Canadian resort to make the list was in Alberta. The Lake Louise Ski Resort was awarded as the country’s Best Ski Resort.