People to gather from across Canada, US to remember slain BC RCMP officer

The funeral for RCMP Constable Shaelyn Yang will be held Wednesday in Richmond, BC the city the young officer called home prior to her tragic death in October.

The 31-year-old was stabbed to death following an altercation with a camper at Broadview Park in Burnaby. A man has been charged with first-degree murder in her death, and an investigation is ongoing into what led up to the incident.

Yang was a member of the RCMP mental health and outreach team and someone RCMP officers described as a compassionate person who cared a lot about her community. She started as a volunteer in Richmond before joining the Burnaby RCMP detachment in 2019.

An estimated 2,000 people, including officers from several Canadian RCMP detachments, will be among those to join a procession for the officer.

“There will be representation from several municipal BC police forces, various BC RCMP detachments, police forces from Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and Washington State as well as partners such as Canada Border Services Agency, Canadian Armed Forces, BC Ambulance Service, BC Sheriffs, and firefighters from across the Lower Mainland,” the BC RCMP said Tuesday.

The funeral procession is set to begin at 9:30 am, but traffic closures will be in place between 8 am to about 1:30 pm.

The scope of these road closures will be seen on both sides of the Fraser River near the YVR South terminal. It will begin near BCIT along Russ Baker Way, to Gilbert Road across the Dinsmore Bridge, to River Road, and end on Oval Way.

Members of the public are encouraged to line the route to pay their respects before the service begins at 11 am at the Richmond Oval. More details here.

“Seating is limited at the venue and will be reserved for family, invited guests, designated officials, and uniformed first responders participating in the funeral march,” the RCMP said.

The final salute (outside along River Road) is expected to be done at about 1 pm.

Dozens of emergency vehicles from the Vancouver Police, Fire Rescue Services, Transit Police, and more drove in a procession down 12th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/QoKTyOtldw — Daily Hive Vancouver (@DailyHiveVan) October 19, 2022

Flags have been lowered at all RCMP detachments during the period of mourning, as well as several government buildings including the City of Burnaby.

The public can send messages of condolence to Yang’s family and the Burnaby RCMP Detachment by emailing [email protected].

Over $85,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe to support her spouse, family, and friends.

“After this devastating and tragic loss, Shaelyn and her family are now the ones who need our help,” the fundraiser reads. “Any donations will be used towards Shaelyn’s arrangements and to help her family’s finances while grieving. She is survived by her loving spouse and family.”