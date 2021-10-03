A Look Inside: $7.9M private island paradise for sale in BC (PHOTOS)

Have you ever dreamt of having your own private island?

Sotheby’s International realtor Nico Grauer has listed Sear Island, a private island in the Southern Gulf Islands, for $7.9 million.

Sear Island is just south of Gabriola Island. It’s accessible by boat and there’s even a 90 foot dock. There are two properties on the 27-acre island including a main house and a guest cabin.

Let’s take a look and see what kind of BC island paradise almost $8 million can buy:

The main house is bright and spacious, sitting steps from the rocky shore with a clear view to the water. According to the listing, it was built in 1984.

The second property on the island is an adorable cabin.

The cabin is extra cozy with a rustic, all wood look. But the owner of the island could build up to two more places on top of the existing structures.

The island is actually serviced by BC Hydro via a submarine power line from Gabriola Island. Water comes from three wells and a desalinization system.

If sailing around on a yacht all day and resting your head in a cabin on your own private island by night sounds like your lottery dream, then you can see more photos on the listing now and check out the video of the private island paradise for sale.