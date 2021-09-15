A look inside: $12M Whistler mansion features unique waterfall pool (PHOTOS)

We’ve seen exceptional Whistler homes for sale before, but we’ve never seen a castle-like chateau with this kind of pool.

Surrounded by carved poles and partly fed by a waterfall, this 30-foot jetted pool is fit for a luxury resort, except it’s in someone’s house.

The house, which is so extra that it even has its own name – Akasha, is now listed by Maggi Thornhill from Engel & Völkers Whistler for $12,688,960.

Akasha was built in 2000, and it’s in Whistler’s Sunridge Plateau, an exclusive ski-in/ski-out neighbourhood not too far from the Whistler Village.

It’s full of unique features sprawled out across its 6,345 square feet that were all meticulously thought out. There are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms inside and plenty of outdoor space, too.

There’s a sunken, sculptured outdoor hot tub on the deck surrounded by nature. It looks and feels like your own private retreat.

Add just a few more pools and you’d have your own Scandinave Spa.

Inside the home, the staircase is a major focal point. It was made out of a 452-year-old tree from Gold River on Vancouver Island. The spiral staircase has a railing made out of the cable from the Red Chair – an original lift at Blackcomb from the 1960s.

Of course, the most exceptional thing about the home is the giant pool. It’s surrounded by totem poles and has a waterfall. Above, the curved, warm wood ceiling makes the space feel extra cozy. You can even open the doors to the pool area to the outdoors.

You can check out the listing yourself to learn more and put in an offer.