Another luxurious Arthur Erickson architectural gem is on the market.

Located in the Ambleside area of West Vancouver, local realtor Jason Soprovich with Rennie has newly listed the late architect’s Eppich House at 1812 Palmerston Avenue for $13.9 million.

Conceived with Erickson’s distinct West Coast architectural style, using extensive concrete and glass, the 1973-built home recently underwent an extensive multi-million dollar renovation by Battersby Howat architects that restores the property with luxurious finishings.

It features five bedrooms, with four of the bedrooms boasting their own balconies, as well as five bathrooms, a private office/study, a new theatre room, a fitness gym, and ample flex and storage areas.

The kitchen is newly renovated into an entertainer’s dream, with extensive elm, Corian and stainless steel millwork, and featuring Gagganeau and sub-zero appliances.

A signature suspended concrete staircase leads to the large main floor entertainment area, and living and dining room.

At street level, the residence appears to be a single level, but the living spaces actually span four levels on the steeply sloped slot, with indoor areas and balconies cascading into the swimming pool, and tranquil reflecting pond and garden on the south side of the home. A stream fed by the upper elevations of Cypress Mountain crosses through the southeast corner of the property.

“Enjoy entertaining in all-seasons from the outdoor heated and covered dining area, adjacent to the beautiful negative-edge swimming pool,” reads the listing.

“Enter Erickson’s interior and experience a perfect complement to the exterior with bush-hammered concrete contrasting the warm fir ceilings throughout. Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass embody true West Coast Modernism where nature and architecture are intertwined.”

Eppich House spans a total indoor floor area of 5,446 sq ft, plus about 4,000 sq ft of outdoor terraces and patios, on its 1.12 acre lot.

BC Assessment’s 2020 roll provides the property with an assessed value of $5.3 million, with $4.5 million for the land and $800,000 for the structure.