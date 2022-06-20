What BMO Field will look like during the 2026 FIFA World Cup (PHOTOS)

BMO Field has major changes expected to come out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toronto was selected last week as a World Cup host city, along with Vancouver and 14 other cities in the United States and Mexico. Toronto is expected to host four matches, while Vancouver’s BC Place will be hosting six.

With a minimum capacity of 45,000 needed for World Cup matches, BMO will be seeing a significant expansion in the coming years.

BMO Field will be adding an additional 17,756 seats to the previously existing capacity of 27,980, making the total capacity of the venue 45,736 seats in time for the tournament.

New additions look to be slated at the north and south ends of the stadium, in behind the previously existing stands. Each of the stadium’s two endzones will add a second tier, to go along with the previously existing two-tiered stands on the two sidelines.

In total, the cost of hosting the games (along with the expansion) is projected to be about $290 million, according to a city report.

Via the BMO Field website, here’s what the proposed expansion looks like:

And here’s how the field looks today, for contrast, without the added stands.

BMO Field was originally opened in 2007 to welcome Toronto FC as Canada’s first MLS team, before bringing in the Toronto Argonauts as its second major tenant in 2016.

BMO also serves as a primary host venue for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams, and has also served as the host for the 2017 Centennial Classic NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.